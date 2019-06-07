UP: Six killed, 30 injured after truck hits tractor-trolley

Six persons were killed and 30 others were injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in collided with a truck in Bilgram police station area of Hardoi district early on Thursday.

Three of seriously injured patients were admitted to KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow, while others are undergoing treatment in Hardoi district hospital.

“The group was returning in the tractor trolley after an engagement function in Majra Dhondhi village under Saseda police station limits. At around 1.20am, the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck near Sadarpur area. In the impact, the trolley turned turtle,” said Amarjeet Singh, SHO of Bilgram police station.

“It appears that the truck nearly missed the tractor and hit the trolley. Eyewitnesses said that the headlight of the tractor was not bright enough and the truck was speeding. Local people rushed to the spot and informed the police. Six bodies were recovered from the trolley,” he added.

The truck driver managed to escape while the truck was seized, he said. The tractor-trolley driver is among the injured. The deceased are Shankar (65), Teni (60), Vishram (65), Balak Ram (62), Raja Ram (40) and Rishi Kumar (32).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to provide compensation to the families of the deceased under ‘Sarvhit Bima Yojna’.