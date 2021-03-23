UP: SIT identifies 83 gangsters who used ‘fake’ documents for bail, 45 arrested

During the course of the investigation, the SIT checked court records and also found that one person had taken sureties of several people and forged documents were reportedly used to fulfil the bail conditions.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe a fake surety bail racket in Kanpur, has identified 83 gangsters, who had allegedly forged documents of properties and valuables to obtain bail. These gangsters are facing serious charges, including murder, dacoity and extortion.

“In the five-month-long operation, we verified bail documents of several gangsters and, so far, identified 83 gangsters who had forged documents of properties and valuables to obtain bail. We have arrested 45 gangsters and raids are on to trace others. The local court has rejected the bail application of those arrested and they all are presently lodged in jail,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kanpur West), Anil Kumar.

“Police have written a letter to the local court requesting to cancel bail of the gangsters who used forged documents to obtain bail. For those gangsters, who obtained bail from Allahabad High Court, we have requested state government to move the court against it,” added Anil Kumar.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT checked court records and also found that one person had taken sureties of several people and forged documents were reportedly used to fulfil the bail conditions.

Anil Kumar said they have arrested 12 people who had allegedly acted as guarantors for many gangsters.

“Seven such persons are still on run and police are conducting raids to trace them. The investigation of the case is still on, and we are verifying bail documents of gangsters,” said Anil Kumar, adding that a detailed report into the racket has been sent to the government.

The SIT was formed by Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh in November after such cases came to light. In November, Kanpur police approached a local court, which is hearing cases filed under the UP Gangsters Act, and informed it about the racket.

An FIR was then registered by a court staff against the 73 for cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The SIT found fake stamps of government departments, including banks, were used to prepare the fake documents.