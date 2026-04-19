Brothers arrested for beating 19-year-old sister to death over relationship in UP’s Maharajganj

The Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended three brothers, including a minor, for allegedly beating their 19-year-old sister to death after finding her with a youth from the neighbourhood in an alleged compromising situation at their home in Maharajganj. The police said the woman had been in a relationship with the youth for the past two years.

The youth also sustained serious injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors have described his condition as stable.

The case came to light after the youth filed a complaint against the three brothers, alleging that they assaulted him at their house Thursday night. He also told police that they had brutally beaten their sister.

By the time police reached the accused’s house to check on the woman’s well-being, the brothers had already carried out her last rites in neighbouring Gorakhpur district, allegedly in an attempt to destroy evidence.

During the investigation, the police gathered evidence and recorded statements from local residents. After corroborating the allegations, the accused were detained.

“Three brothers, including a minor, were held in connection with the case on Sunday. We have collected evidence against them, and they have also confessed to the crime,” said a police officer. An iron rod, allegedly used in the assault, has been recovered.

The accused have been identified as Kamlesh, 25, and Amlesh, 23. The police said the two will be produced before a local court, while the minor will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

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Officers added that the accused belongs to a Scheduled Caste, while the youth belongs to Other Backwards Classes (OBC). The police said that during questioning, the brothers told them they opposed their sister’s relationship as they wanted her to marry within their caste.

According to the police, on Friday, they were alerted by the youth’s family, who alleged that the three brothers had severely assaulted him at their residence before throwing him in front of his house.

Officers subsequently launched an inquiry and spoke to residents. During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the victim had been in a relationship with the youth, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Her family was opposed to the relationship and had earlier warned her to end it. However, despite repeated objections, she continued to remain in contact with him.

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The police further learnt that on Thursday night, when the victim was alone at home, the youth had come to meet her.

The police detained the brothers for questioning. During interrogation, they said that on Thursday night, when Kamlesh returned home with his mother, he found his sister in an objectionable situation with the youth. He immediately called his two other brothers, who were then in a neighbour’s house.

The three then allegedly locked their sister and the youth inside the house and assaulted them with an iron rod. The beating was so severe that the girl died on the spot, while the youth was left seriously injured, said the police. The brothers then allegedly threw him out of the house.

Later, in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused allegedly transported their sister’s body in a pickup vehicle to Sisai Ghat in the neighbouring Gorakhpur district, where they secretly cremated her without informing anyone.