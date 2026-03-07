UP SIR update: 70 lakh seek inclusion in electoral rolls; deletion requests higher among men

The Election Commission has received over 70.69 lakh Form 6 claims for inclusion in the electoral rolls and 2.68 lakh objections via Form 7 seeking deletion of names in Uttar Pradesh, between January 6 and March 6 — the two-month period for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise — said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa Saturday.

The data shared by the CEO indicates that more Forms 6 were received from women whereas more male electors filed Forms 7 seeking deletion of names.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said during the claims and objections period, 70.69 lakh Form 6 applications were received, with 35.72 lakh submitted by women and 34.96 lakh by men, indicating that the number of applications by women exceeded those by men. As many as 296 applications were submitted by third gender voters.

He said that since October 27, 2025, when the revision exercise was announced, the EC received 86.69 lakh Form 6 applications, including 43.06 lakh from men, 43.62 lakh from women and 386 from third gender voters, till March 6, 2026.

Regarding objections for deletion of names from the rolls, Rinwa said 2.68 lakh Form 7 applications were submitted between January 6 and March 6. Of these, 1.58 lakh sought deletion of male voters, 1.10 lakh of female voters and 10 of third gender voters.

From October 27 to March 6, a total of 3.18 lakh Form 7 applications were received, including 1.86 lakh for male voters, and 1.31 lakh for female voters. Only 12 forms were received for third gender voters.

These figures indicate the claims and objections filed seeking deletion of male electors was more than for female electors.

Hearing completed in 85% cases

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6 contained 12.55 crore voters, including 6.88 crore men (54.8%), 5.67 crore women (45%) and 4,119 third gender voters (0.01%).

He said notices were issued to 3.26 crore voters whose details required verification. This included 1.04 crore voters whose details were not mapped with the 2003 SIR, and 2.22 crore voters where logical discrepancies were found, such as a mismatch in names or implausible age gaps between family members.

The CEO said 100% notices have been generated and 93.8% of that have already been served to the electors.

“So far, hearings have been completed for around 2.80 crore voters, which accounts for about 85.8% of the cases,” Rinwa said, adding that around 14% of the hearings are still pending, but with the current pace of work, the process is expected to be completed within the stipulated deadline of March 27.

The CEO also said that a total of 22.55 lakh Form 8 applications for corrections, change of address and replacement of EPIC cards were received between October 27 and March 6.

Rinwa said that during the SIR exercise so far — from October 27 to March 6 — only 44,952 names have been deleted from the electoral roll. These include 27,110 deletions that happened because the electors concerned applied for migration to another place via Form 8. However, 10,014 were in the category of “deletion of self” as electors themselves had applied via Form 7 because they were already enrolled or had shifted.

The EC highlighted that only 7,820 names were deleted in response to Form 7 submitted by the individual electors seeking deletion of names of other individual electors: 5,153 of them were deleted citing dead electors, 1,728 were shifted voters, and 932 were already enrolled.

He also said that after the launch of the revision exercise, the CEO office held five meetings with representatives of recognised political parties to brief them about the latest guidelines and progress of the exercise. During the enumeration phase from November 4 to December 26 and the claims and objections period, a total of 3,090 meetings were held with representatives of recognised political parties.

According to Rinwa, 5.82 lakh booth level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties participated in the revision process. During the claims and objections period, these agents submitted 40,669 Form 6 applications and 1,805 Form 7 applications.

He added that 92 complaints were received from recognised political parties during the revision exercise, including 78 from the Samajwadi Party, eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party, five from the Congress and one from the Aam Aadmi Party, and all of them have been disposed of.

Last month, the EC had announced a fourth extension of the SIR of the state’s electoral rolls. The final electoral roll will be published on April 10.