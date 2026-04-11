UP SIR final voter list: Major urban districts see highest deletion ratio; Lucknow, Ghaziabad top list

Barring Hapur and Kannauj, other districts are predominantly urban and are considered strongholds of the BJP.

Predominantly urban districts of Uttar Pradesh saw the highest percentage of voter deletions in the final electoral roll published on Friday after the 166-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Lucknow and Ghaziabad topped the list with 22.89 per cent (9.14 lakh) and 20.24 per cent (5.75 lakh) deletions when compared to the electoral roll as of October 27, 2025, when the SIR process began in the state.

Lucknow district comprises two Lok Sabha constituencies — Lucknow and Mohanlalganj. While Lucknow is a BJP stronghold represented by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Mohanlalganj was bagged by the state’s principal opposition party, Samajwadi Party (SP), in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

After Lucknow and Ghaziabad, the districts with the highest deletions are Kanpur Nagar at 19.42 per cent (6.87 lakh), Gautam Buddha Nagar at 19.33 per cent, Meerut at 18.75 per cent), Shahjahanpur at 17.9 per cent, Agra 17.71 per cent, Prayagraj 17.62 per cent, Hapur 17.59 per cent and Kannauj 17.21 per cent.