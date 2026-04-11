UP SIR final voter list: Major urban districts see highest deletion ratio; Lucknow, Ghaziabad top list

Predominantly urban districts of Uttar Pradesh saw the highest percentage of voter deletions in the final electoral roll published on Friday after the 166-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Lucknow and Ghaziabad topped the list with 22.89 per cent (9.14 lakh) and 20.24 per cent (5.75 lakh) deletions when compared to the electoral roll as of October 27, 2025, when the SIR process began in the state.
Lucknow district comprises two Lok Sabha constituencies — Lucknow and Mohanlalganj. While Lucknow is a BJP stronghold represented by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Mohanlalganj was bagged by the state’s principal opposition party, Samajwadi Party (SP), in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
After Lucknow and Ghaziabad, the districts with the highest deletions are Kanpur Nagar at 19.42 per cent (6.87 lakh), Gautam Buddha Nagar at 19.33 per cent, Meerut at 18.75 per cent), Shahjahanpur at 17.9 per cent, Agra 17.71 per cent, Prayagraj 17.62 per cent, Hapur 17.59 per cent and Kannauj 17.21 per cent.
Barring Hapur and Kannauj, other districts are predominantly urban and are considered strongholds of the BJP.
Kannauj, the Lok Sabha constituency of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, is at the 10th spot in terms of the decrease in electors.
The districts with the lowest fall in voter deletions are Lalitpur (6.66 per cent), Hamirpur (6.88 per cent), Pilibhit (7.97 per cent), Mahoba (8.55 per cent) and Banda (8.86 per cent).
Story continues below this ad
Barring Pilibhit, which is in central UP, the other four districts are in the Bundelkhand region.
Mathura, Ayodhya and Varanasi districts, which are considered hubs of the BJP’s Hindutva politics, are at 26th, 27th and 28th spots respectively with 13.57 per cent , 13.48 per cent and 13.42 per cent fall in electors.
Varanasi is Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP had lost Ayodhya seat to the SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress bastion of Amethi stands at 32nd position with 13.12 per cent fall and Raebareli at 42nd position with 11.56 per cent decrease.
Story continues below this ad
Among the 403 assembly constituencies of the state, Lucknow Cantonment recorded the highest fall of 34.18 per cent electors (1.24 lakh), followed by Allahabad North (34.01%), Lucknow East (31.01%), Agra Cantonment (30.47%), Sahibabad (30.36%), Lucknow Central (28.88%) Kalyanpur (28.03%), Meerut Cantonment (27.79%) and Kanpur Cantonment (26.59%).
At least 35 Assembly seats recorded a fall in electors by more than 20 per cent.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More