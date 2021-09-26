UP: Singapore envoy lauds CM Adityanath

The Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Saturday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed confidence in the leadership, saying that he hoped that “companies from his country will make more investments in Uttar Pradesh”.

“I told the CM that we are impressed with the better connectivity and the Ease of Doing Business in UP after 2017,” said the Singapore High Commissioner in a tweet in Hindi after he met the CM in Lucknow on Saturday.

He added, “We have confidence in the leadership of the CM and hope to make more investments in Uttar Pradesh.”