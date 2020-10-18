UP: Shooting over land dispute in Gonda ‘staged’, injured priest booked; 7 held

Police force had been deployed at the Lucknow hospital where Samrat was being treated, said the ASP.

Gonda police on Saturday arrested seven people, including the head priest of Ramjanki temple in a Gonda village and the village head, for staging an attack on another priest last week to implicate their rivals in the case. Police said they would move court requesting release of the first two arrests as no evidence was found against them.

A priest at the same temple in Tire Manorama village, Samrat Das alias Atul Tripathi who was shot at and was recovering from gunshot injuries in a Lucknow hospital, had also been booked, police said. The two groups had been fighting over the ownership of 120 bighas of the temple land, said police.

The seven arrested people are Munna Singh, Vipin Dwivedi alias Chhotu, Neeraj Singh, Sonu Singh, head priest Sita Ram Das alias Vrindaran Tripathi, Shiv Shankar Singh and village head Vinay Kumar Singh. Vipin and Sita Ram are from Madhya Pradesh and the rest from Gonda. The accused have been sent to judicial custody. Another accused, Suraj was on the run, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Mahendra Kumar.

Police force had been deployed at the Lucknow hospital where Samrat was being treated, said the ASP.

After the shooting on October 11, Itiyathok police had initially booked Mukesh Singh, Bhayharan Singh, former village Pradhan Amar Singh and Daroga Singh – all residents of the village. Bhayharan and Daroga were arrested.

In their investigation, police have found that the land dispute has been festering between Amar Singh and head priest Sita Ram. By staging the shooting on Samrat Das, Sita Ram and others wanted to frame Amar Singh and his associates. Police also found that there was a political rivalry between sitting pradhan Vinay Singh and Amar Singh over panchayat elections. Around a month ago, Vinay and Sita Ram plotted a conspiracy to frame Amar, said police. As per the plan, accused Munna Singh was to shoot Samrat Das in such a way as not to cause serious injuries to him. Samrat Das was shot in the shoulder.

ASP Kumar said, “Sita Ram and Vinay Singh are the prime accused in the case.” Itiyathok SO Sandeep Singh has earlier been suspended.

