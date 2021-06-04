UP: SHO, 3 other cops suspended over custodial death of Sultanpur man

“A post-mortem examination will be done by a panel of doctors and further action will be taken if needed,” a police officer said.

Four policemen, including the Kudwar station house officer (SHO), were suspended Thursday after a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl died in police custody under mysterious circumstances in Sultanpur district.

Speaking on the incident, Sultanpur SP Vipin Mishra said, “Rajesh Kori, a resident of Jagdishpur village in Kudwar, died at the police station under mysterious circumstances. He was accused of kidnapping a minor girl from his neighbourhood.

Both were tracked down and brought to the police station on Thursday.” The SP added that the girl was sent home, while Kori was kept in police custody.

“Station in charge Arvind Pandey, sub-inspector Shastrajit Prasad, head constable-Brijesh Kumar Singh have been suspended in connection with the incident (custodial death of Kori). We have also sought action against home guard Bholendra for laxity and dereliction of duty,” he added.

Kori (35) allegedly died inside the police station premises and was taken to a local community health centre where doctors declared him dead on Thursday evening. It is hoped that the investigation will bring more clarity on the circumstances leading to his death.

“A post-mortem examination will be done by a panel of doctors and further action will be taken if needed,” a police officer said.