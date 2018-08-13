Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
UP Shia Waqf Board asks madrassas to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ on August 15

Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said there are over 1,500 madrassas and schools running on Waqf properties in the state and they will have to abide by the directive.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Updated: August 13, 2018 5:58:32 pm
Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has told all madrassas functioning from its properties to celebrate Independence Day by chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ after the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem.

“We have directed all the madrasas running under the Shia Waqf Board to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ after hoisting the national flag and singing of the national anthem,” Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi told PTI.

The board has warned of “strict action” against those not complying with the order.

Rizvi said there are over 1,500 madrassas and schools running on Waqf properties in the state and they will have to abide by the directive.

The nation will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15.

