UP: Shahjahanpur teen arrested for raping 7-year-old, say police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday. The accused was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday, a day after his arrest.

Police are awaiting medical examination reports. However, prima facie doctors have confirmed rape.

According to Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Gautam, the police were taking all steps to ensure a speedy trial and justice in the case.

“We got to know about the alleged incident around 4 pm on Thursday, following which our teams immediately rushed to the village. Both the accused and the victim belong to the same village. The girl was playing with other children when the accused lured her with sugarcane to a field where he allegedly raped her,” said Gautam, who is heading the probe into the case.

She added that forensic teams were rushed to the spot to collect evidence. “The girl told us that she was raped by the boy and then a medical examination was conducted. Doctors said her private parts were injured and confirmed raped. Our aim is to fast-track the case,” said the SP.

Gautam added, “The girl has sustained injuries, but is stable now. Her injuries are not life threatening. She had spoken to us yesterday.”

