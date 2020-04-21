UP: Seven out of 10 districts now virus-hit

According to health officials, a youth in Mau, who had returned from Deoband has tested positive. (Representational) According to health officials, a youth in Mau, who had returned from Deoband has tested positive. (Representational)

With three more districts, Mau, Etah and Sultanpur, reporting first coronavirus cases on Monday, 70 per cent districts — 52 of 75 districts — of UP are now officially affected by the pandemic. However, in eight of the 52 districts, all the patients have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 84 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,184. Thirteen patients recovered and one death was reported in Moradabad, taking the total number of recoveries to 140 and deaths to 18. Consequently, the state has now 1,026 active cases.

According to health officials, a youth in Mau, who had returned from Deoband has tested positive.

The person found infected in Etah is a patient who was admitted to Agra’s Paras Hospital — a super cluster with close to 80 cases linked to the private hospital, which has now been sealed.

In Sultanpur, a 57-year-old man, who had visited Delhi with his wife last month to meet his son, tested positive during a routine check-up. According to Sultanpur District Magistrate, C Indhumathy, the couple had reached Delhi on March 12 on a Holi Special train and after staying there for over a month, they returned to Sultanpur on Friday in a private car after allegedly getting a temporary pass from the Delhi administration. “Though both the man and the wife are asymptomatic, he is diabetic and has hypertension. The wife is in quarantine. We have registered an FIR against the driver and he is also in quarantine. The relatives that came with them are in Azamgarh and the administration there has been informed. Similarly, the information has been shared with the Delhi government so that they can put the son and his family in quarantine,” said the DM, adding that an inquiry on how they got the pass from Delhi.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported from Kanpur (30), followed by 10 from Firozabad, seven from Amroha, five each from Noida, Ghaziabad and Badaun, four from Bijnor, three each from Bulandshahr and Etah, two from Lucknow and one each from Agra, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghazipur, Hapur, Auraiya, Mathura, Rampur Kannauj and Sultanpur.

Kanpur CMO Ashok Shukla said most of the cases were reported from Coolie Bazar and Anwarganj areas and they were close contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members. In Noida, the number of cases rose to 100.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, at least 814 of the total 1,184 cases are connected to Tablighi Jamaat.

“In eight of the 52 districts, where there is no active cases, continuous sampling is being conducted as a safety measure. We convert a red zone to orange zone if there is no fresh case for 14 consecutive days. If the same continues for 28 days, we convert it into green zone,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

