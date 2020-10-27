UP: Seven held for BJP leader’s murder, one accused on the run

“All seven accused were produced in a local court of Firozabad on Sunday that sent them to jail,” said Naarki station officer Vinod Kumar. (Representational)

Firozabad Police have arrested seven people and claimed to have solved the murder of a 45-year-old BJP leader shot dead outside his shop in the Nagla Beech village in the Naarki police station area on the evening of October 16. One of the shooters is on the run, according to officials.

The police on Monday said the murder of Daya Shankar Gupta was a fallout of his land dispute with his neighbours, who orchestrated the shootout. Gupta was the BJP’s Nagla Beech mandal vice president.

“Prime accused Ishwar Kishor Gupta and his brother Phool Kishor, who had a land dispute with the victim, had hired shooters for killing. Accused have confessed to the crime,” said Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel.

The others arrested were identified as Anil Pandit alias Gautam, Jaikesh alias Jacky, Shishu Pal alias Gabbar, Wali Mohammad, and Jeetu alias Jitendra. The police claimed to have recovered three countrymade pistols, cartridges and two motorcycles from their possession.

The police are now looking for one of the suspected shooters, identified as Durgesh, and declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest. Kumar said raids were being conducted to trace him. Jaikesh, Durgesh, Anil Pandit and Wali Mohammed, who was a neighbour of the BJP leader, have criminal records, according to officials.

Firozabad Circle Officer Devendra Kumar said the police were now looking into the role of three people arrested earlier in connection with the case. They were identified as Viresh Tomar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Devendra Singh Tomar. The three, whose names are on the FIR, are in jail at present.

The police said they arrested Anil Pandit, Jaikesh, Wali, and Shishu Pal at Alampur crossing on Sunday after receiving information about them. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to the murder and claimed that the Kishor brothers, both businessmen, had hired them to settle their dispute with the victim.

“During the interrogation of the arrested accused, it came to light that Ishwar Kishor had contacted Anil Pandit, who was then staying at his house on rent, to eliminate Daya Shankar. Ishwar Kishor promised to give Rs 4 lakh cash and a plot to him after the murder. Anil then contacted his friend Shishu Pal for the murder. Shishu Pal arranged shooters Jaikesh and Durgesh for the crime,” said Devendra Kumar.

The police said the murder was planned starting January. Wali, who also had a dispute with the BJP leader, joined the other accused and played a vital role in the case, said the police.

On October 16, Jaikesh, Durgesh and Anil Pandit arrived at Daya Shankar’s shop on a bike. Jaikesh and Durgesh opened fire at the BJP leader and escaped with Anil, said the police.

Of the Rs 4 lakh promised to the contract killers, Ishwar Kishor paid Rs 60,000 in advance, said the police, adding that he promised to pay the remaining amount after the BJP leader’s murder.

