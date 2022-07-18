UP: Seen carrying photos of PM and Yogi in trash, sanitation worker sacked

The contractual service of a 40-year-old Mathura sanitation worker was terminated for allegedly carrying a trash can that happened have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While showcause notices have been issued to the sanitary inspector and sanitary supervisor for not briefing the worker about photographs of dignitaries and public representatives, a probe has also been ordered.

In his representation to the municipal corporation, sanitation worker Bobby said he was innocent as he is illiterate and failed to identify the photographs, said a senior official of the municipal department.

Mathura Municipal Commissioner Anunaya Jha said a fact-finding committee has been instituted. It has been asked to submit its report in 48 hours.

According to the official, Bobby was carrying trash that he took from a collection centre on Saturday. In the trash can, there were photographs of the PM and CM. On the way, he was intercepted by two people from Rajasthan, who made the video. The photographs were removed from the can and Bobby left the spot. In another video, a man is seen washing the photos of the PM and CM from the trash can.