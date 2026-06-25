UP secures investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore at Bengaluru roadshow, says government

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The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday organised the ‘Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026’ in Bengaluru as part of its vision to attract investment and advance its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a team of senior officials and held meetings with investors and industry leaders alongside a roadshow attended by global companies, Global Capability Centre (GCC) operators, technology firms, infrastructure developers and investors.
According to a government statement, Uttar Pradesh secured investment proposals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore during the event.
Addressing business leaders, Yogi said, “I had the opportunity throughout the day to interact with investors and industry leaders from diverse sectors. I noted that Bengaluru’s journey from a Garden City to a global technology powerhouse is widely recognized.”
He highlighted projects such as the Varanasi-Haldia National Waterway, Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail, metro rail services in seven cities, the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, and a network of five international and 11 domestic airports. He also said commercial flight operations at the Noida International Airport began on June 15, and work on five additional airports are underway.
The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh offers a 75,000-acre land bank supported by 36 sector-specific policies, with industrial and logistics clusters being developed at 27 locations along expressways.
Highlighting the state’s talent pool, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh produces around two lakh STEM graduates annually and is home to two IITs, one IIM, three state technical universities and a vast network of vocational institutions. “The government is actively preparing a workforce skilled in emerging technologies to meet industry requirements,” he said.
He also said the state’s agricultural growth rate had increased from 8 per cent to 18 per cent over the past nine years, while the number of large industrial units had risen from around 14,000 to more than 33,000.
Yogi added, “Through five agricultural universities and 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, farmers are being connected with training opportunities and markets.”
As part of a series of roundtable discussions, investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore were received from more than 15 companies. The government said MoUs were signed across sectors including industrial development, GCCs, electronics manufacturing and logistics.
Companies including LG, Aon, MetLife and Table Space signed MoUs with the state government, while TeamLease signed a non-financial agreement in presence of the chief minister to support GCC talent development in Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement made by the government.
Adityanath said the government aims to develop 40 million square feet of Grade-A office space and establish 500 GCC units by 2031.
Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Alok Kumar and Principal Secretary (IT & Electronics) Alok Kumar were also part of the delegation.
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