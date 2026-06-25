UP secures investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore at Bengaluru roadshow, says government

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday organised the ‘Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026’ in Bengaluru as part of its vision to attract investment and advance its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a team of senior officials and held meetings with investors and industry leaders alongside a roadshow attended by global companies, Global Capability Centre (GCC) operators, technology firms, infrastructure developers and investors.

According to a government statement, Uttar Pradesh secured investment proposals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore during the event.

Addressing business leaders, Yogi said, “I had the opportunity throughout the day to interact with investors and industry leaders from diverse sectors. I noted that Bengaluru’s journey from a Garden City to a global technology powerhouse is widely recognized.”