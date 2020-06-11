UP: Second day of highest fatalities, CM stresses on reducing death rate

At the review meeting on the Covid situation, the Chief Minister said that while the death rate in UP is low in terms of population as compared to other states, efforts should be on to reduce it further. At the review meeting on the Covid situation, the Chief Minister said that while the death rate in UP is low in terms of population as compared to other states, efforts should be on to reduce it further.

For the second consecutive day, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus-linked deaths on Wednesday, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to direct officials to ensure reduction of Covid-linked death rate in the state and provide immediate medical treatment to patients with mild symptoms.

At least 20 people infected with coronavirus died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll in the state to 321. On Tuesday, the state had reported 18 deaths, and close to 100 people have died in the last seven days. The total coronavirus cases also rose to 11,610 with 275 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

At the review meeting on the Covid situation, the Chief Minister said that while the death rate in UP is low in terms of population as compared to other states, efforts should be on to reduce it further.

On Wednesday, the fatality rate stood at 2.76 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that during the meeting, the CM directed Medical Education Minister and the Health Minister to instruct all the hospitals in the state to ensure that emergency facilities run in a proper manner so that no patients have to wait.

Among the fresh deaths, Basti recorded the highest with five, followed by three in Ghaziabad, two each in Mainpuri and Jhansi, and one each in Agra, Noida, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Amethi and Hapur. Agra is on the top of the list with 55 deaths, followed by 40 in Meerut. Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad and Aligarh are next with 18 deaths each.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal, however, said the five deaths in Basti took place in last two weeks, but were added in the state list only on Wednesday after the data was officially shared by the district.

Among the deceased, four are reportedly migrants and one is a contact of a person tested positive of the virus.

“One person died on May 27, then one on May 29 followed by one each on June 1, 2 and 3. What happened is that the district administration sent us the report on a single day,” said Agarwal.

As a glimmer, after almost two weeks the state recorded a higher number of recoveries as compared to the addition of new cases. As per the state’s health department bulletin, at least 302 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,971 with a recovery rate of 60 per cent.

Among the fresh cases, Janupur recorded the highest with 52 migrants testing positive positive. As per the health officials, reports of 1,400 samples collected from the district in the last few days were released at once. Jaunpur is now the eighth district after Agra, Meerut, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad and Firozabad to record more than 300 total cases. Among the rest of the fresh cases, Noida reported 18, Gonda17, Baghpat 16, Meerut 13, and 12 each in Bulansdhahr and Siddharthnagar, and 10 in Pilibhit.

Emphasising on protecting police personnel from the virus, the Chief Minister, meanwhile, said all measures should be taken in this regard.

