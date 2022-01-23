UP: Schools to be shut till Jan 30 as Covid cases top 16,000

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Saturday announced that all educational institutes in the state, including schools and colleges, would remain shut till January 30 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

An official order said that while online classes would continue, physical attendance would remain shut in schools and colleges across the state.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 16,740 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number active cases in the state to 96,642. The government said that only 1.5 per cent of the total infected persons are admitted at hospitals in the state, while 94,002 infected people are in home isolation. The positivity rate in the state on Saturday was reported to be 7.06 per cent in the 2.37 lakh tests that were done in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (2,660), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,011), Ghaziabad (912) and Meerut (771). The highest number of active cases were also reported from the same districts with Lucknow having 17,536 active cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (7,578), Ghaziabad (5,808) and Meerut (5,053).

The government on Saturday informed that 15,757 people recovered from Covid infection in the past 24 hours.

Officials said 22.28 lakh doses of the vaccine were given across the state on Friday. “Of this, 3.36 lakh doses were given to children between 15 and 18 years of age,” said officials.

As per government data, the state has vaccinated 97 per cent adult population with at least one dose, while 63.92 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated with both doses of vaccine against Covid. A total of 7.11 lakh “precaution doses” have been given in the state.