scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

UP: School principal slapped with charges under NSA in paper leak case

Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra is also among those arrested in the case. The three journalists arrested in the case were recently released on bail.

By: PTI | Ballia |
May 1, 2022 12:23:03 pm
UP paper leak case, Ballia news, Uttar Pradesj, UP school principal NSA, UP police, Up govt, indian expressPolice have so far arrested over 52 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals. (Representational)

Charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) have been slapped against the principal of a school in the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s English question paper leak case, police said on Sunday.

The NSA has been invoked against Akshay Lal Yadav, the principal of Ma Lachhiyamurat Yadav Higher Secondary School, Ubhaon police station SHO Avinash Singh said.

Earlier, the NSA was invoked against three other accused in the paper leak case — mastermind Nirbhay Narain Singh, Bhimpura Maharaji Devi Memorial Inter College manager Raju Prajapati and Ravindra Singh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police have so far arrested over 52 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals, in connection with the leak of Class 12 English question paper on March 30.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>

Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra is also among those arrested in the case.

More from Lucknow

The three journalists arrested in the case were recently released on bail.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News