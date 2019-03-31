UP: School principal gunned down in Sonbhadra; probe under way

A principal of a government-aided intermediate school was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra district Saturday early morning. The victim, Dr Suresh Yadav, was attacked near his house at Jhapka village when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

Yadav was the vice-president of Uttar Pradesh’s Secondary Teachers’ Association and also a representative of MLC Chet Narain Singh in Sonbhadra.

“Last year, Yadav was felicitated by Governor Ram Naik for his meritorious services. He was due to retire from services yesterday (Friday) but late night he got a letter from the state government giving him an extension for three years,” the MLC added.

Circle Officer of Robertsganj area, Abhishek Kumar Singh said that they recovered a country-made pistol from near the spot.

“It has come to light that Yadav was a principal at a government-aided school in Robertsganj. He used to go out on morning walk everyday. Some residents claimed that they had seen three youths running away from the spot in the morning.

It is suspected that these youths were involved in the murder and we are trying to identify them. The recovered weapon is being sent for examination,” Singh added. Yadav had suffered two gunshot injuries, he said.

An FIR was lodged on Yadav’s brother Mahendra Prasad’s complaint against unidentified assailants at the Robertsganj police station, SHO Naveen Tiwari said.