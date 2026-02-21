UP school principal arrested for not submitting exam forms of eight students who failed to appear in boards

Police have arrested the principal of a private school in Bareilly for allegedly cheating eight students by failing to submit their registration forms despite collecting fees, thereby barring them from appearing in the UP Board examinations.

According to police, the matter came to light on the first day of the examinations on Wednesday when the students, four each from Class 10 and 12, reached the school to collect their admit cards. The principal allegedly began threatening and abusing them, prompting the girls to call their parents. In the argument that followed, the students came to know that their registration forms had not been submitted. The students then filed a police complaint based on which the Banda police registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kumar (37) under various charges, including cheating, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

“The students said that they had attended classes throughout the academic year and had also paid the fees. And yet, their examination registration was not completed. They alleged that they had been requesting their admit cards for the past several days, during which the principal allegedly kept offering excuses. When they were not given any satisfactory response on Wednesday, they submitted a joint complaint to the police, on the basis of which a case was registered,” the Station House Officer said.

“During the inquiry, police examined the school records, which confirmed the students’ attendance and fee clearance. It was found that the accused had collected the fees both online and in cash. A detailed inquiry is being conducted into the matter. During questioning, the accused admitted to having committed a mistake,” the SHO added.

The Investigating Officer said that there are around 50 students enrolled in Classes 10 and 12 in the school, and the examination forms of the eight complainants were not submitted. He added that the statement of the school manager, who is based in Bareilly, is yet to be recorded.

“It would be a part of the investigation to determine why the examination forms were not submitted,” said the Investigating Officer.

When contacted, one of the eight students said they had been attending school regularly throughout the year.

“The principal had told us that our examination forms had been submitted and that we would receive our admit cards soon. A few days ago, when we asked again, he assured us that the admit cards would be issued shortly, but kept offering excuses for the delay,” she said.

“On Tuesday, he asked us to come to the school to collect the admit cards. However, when we reached out, he initially did not respond to our calls, and later, he began offering excuses for failing to arrange the admit cards. When we confronted him, he started threatening us. It was only after we informed our parents and they spoke to him that we came to know our examination forms had not been filled at all,” the girl added.