UP school manager arrested for dangling nursery student upside down from balcony

A private school manager was arrested and sent to jail in UP’s Mirzapur district on Friday after a photograph of him holding a Nursery class student upside down from a balcony in the school went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Sadhbhavna Shiksha Sansthan under the Ahraura police station limits in Mirzapur.

Speaking about the action taken against Manoj Vishwakarma (45), who ran the Sadhbhavna Shiksha Sansthan under the Ahraura police station limits, Mirzapur Basic Shiksha Adhikari Gautam Prasad said, “The Nursery student was held upside down on Thursday from the balcony of the first floor because he had apparently left the school without permission. We are in the process of cancelling the school’s recognition.”

The private school had students from Nursery to Class 8.

“A case has been lodged against school manager Manoj and police action is also underway,” Prasad added.

A case was lodged against the school manager after the child’s father Ranjit Yadav submitted a complaint with the local police. “We arrested him on Thursday evening, and he has been sent to jail after being presented before a magistrate,” said Ahraura Station Officer Sanjay Singh.

The case against the manager was lodged under IPC sections 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A statement issued by the BSA said that a photograph showing the child went viral on social media and after probing the matter, it was found to be of Ahraura. “The school’s recognition is being cancelled because of the violation of the Right to Education Act,” said the statement.

In a purported video shared on social media, the school manager Vishwakarma is heard saying, “Someone made it viral. It is my fault. I hung him, but picked him up immediately… I am sad about it. It should be probed who made it viral. The guardian should be called, and asked what they want.”