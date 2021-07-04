UP: Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh, sets off alliance buzz

Setting off buzz of an alliance ahead of the next Assembly election, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who leads the party’s affairs in UP, called on Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Though Singh said he met the SP chief to convey his birthday greetings to him and discuss the current political situation in the state, speculations are already afoot that the two parties might come together for next Assembly polls.

Earlier, in January, Singh held meetings with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, setting tongues wagging on the AAP joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha floated by Rajbhar. However, the AAP MP had said at the time that the talks were limited to issues pertaining to the state as it was too early to talk alliance.

However, with the polls now less than a year away and the four major political players — the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP and the Congress — giving any indication of going into an alliance of any sort — Rajbhar is attempting to stitch together a rainbow coalition of smaller parties.

He is also keen to rope in Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) of Shivpal Yadav, Azad Samaj Party of Chandrashekhar Azad, as well as the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP under the banner of ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’ in the hope of making a mark in the next Assembly polls.