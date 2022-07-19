UP sanitation worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart reinstated

Updated: July 19, 2022 3:13:26 pm
The sanitation worker in Mathura, who was sacked after photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart, has been reinstated, said civic body officials Tuesday.
The reinstatement letter was issued Monday evening and received by Bobby Tuesday morning, officials said and added that he will resume his duties soon.
Dr Karim Akhtar Qureshi, who is the Nagar Swasthya Adhikari, said Bobby, 40, had apologised for his action to the municipal commissioner Monday, following which he was reinstated.
“Bobby had filed an appeal where he apologised for his actions and assured that he won’t commit it again and said he will continue to work with sincerity and honesty. He also stated that he is the sole breadwinner of his family and based on this he was reinstated,” said Qureshi. According to officers, Bobby was given a show cause notice Saturday and was asked to give an explanation, which he had filed the same day.
The photographs of PM Modi and Adityanath were found in the garbage cart Bobby was using. “On Saturday, while I was at work, three men approached me near Subhash Intercollege and asked why the photographs of the CM and the PM were lying in my garbage cart. I explained to the men that I was just doing my job, which is picking up garbage,” he said. The worker said after he finished his morning shift he was summoned to the civic body office to explain what had happened.
“I told the officers that I was only doing my job, which was to collect the garbage from Ward-19. I submitted my appeal before the commissioner Monday, stating that my actions were not ill-intentioned and apologised for them. The day I was terminated from service was Saturday. As Sunday was a holiday, I could file my appeal only Monday,” he said. Bobby has been working as a sanitation worker for the past two decades and works in two shifts – 6 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 6 pm.
