UP Sangeet Natak Akademy awards announced for 45 artists for 2021 to 2024

For 2021, the Akademy announced the names of Pandit Deenanath Mishra in classical singing, Shrikant Vaishya in folk singing, Prabhu Dayal of Kanpur in 'nakkara' playing and Jawahar Lal of Varanasi in shehnai playing. (Credits: Facebook/ Pandit Dinanath Mishra)

The Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademy awards were announced on Monday for 45 artists in the fields of music, dance, theatre, and folk arts for the years 2021 to 2024.

The Akademi will also give away the Safdar Hashmi Award and the BM Shah Award for the same period for “remarkable contribution in the field of theatre and stage”.

Announcing the names, chairman Jayant Khot said the Akademy was committed to preserving and promoting UP’s rich cultural heritage and a special programme will be organised soon to present the awards.

For 2021, the Akademy announced the names of Pandit Deenanath Mishra in classical singing, Shrikant Vaishya in folk singing, Prabhu Dayal of Kanpur in ‘nakkara’ playing and Jawahar Lal of Varanasi in shehnai playing. Bhoomikeshwar Singh will get the award for theatre direction, Jagmohan Rawat for theatre technical lighting, Rajkumar Srivastava for ‘nautanki’ direction and Vijay Pandit for playwriting.