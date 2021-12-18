‘Tax dept has come to fight elections in UP… others will also come’: Akhilesh Yadav after raids on SP leaders

The Income Tax Department Saturday conducted searches at the Mau residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Rajiv Rai. The houses of two other SP leaders – Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow – were also raided.

While talking to reporters outside his home, Rai said, “They came to conduct a raid, and I said that they should do it… The procedure is ongoing. They have told me they are holding raids in Bangalore too, and at the houses of people I know. If this is not political, then what is! I have not committed any crime. I have a clean criminal record, and I have no business in Uttar Pradesh. They are looking at my mobile phone… I have nothing to hide and I am not scared. I challenge them to do raids at other places, where Amit Shah’s people live.” Notably, Rai had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Ghosi unsuccessfully. Rai appealed to his workers to not raise slogans or create any ruckus outside his house in Mau.

Reacting to the raids, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Rai is being targeted because the BJP is scared of losing the UP elections next year. “I have told you before, too… Till now, I-T people have come. In the coming days, the ED and the CBI will come along with other agencies. Conspiracies will be spread, but the BJP will be cleaned from Uttar Pradesh. Rajiv Rai is a spokesperson of the party. He works hard to strengthen the party. Why was his house raided before the election? If they had information, they should have done the raid earlier. As the elections have come close, this Department has also come to fight elections in UP,” Akhilesh said during a press conference in Raebareli before starting his ‘Vijay Yatra’.

At the press conference, Akhilesh also spoke about the “fake cases” against senior SP leader Azam Khan and cases lodged against farm leaders during their protest against the three farm laws. “This is not a new thing. This is an old trick. The BJP is following the path shown by the Congress. Check the Congress’s history and you will see they used intimidation tactics like this,” he said.

Party national spokesperson Juhie Singh said that the raids are being carried out because the BJP is scared after seeing crowds at Akhilesh Yadav’s rallies. “The same thing was done in West Bengal. Now, they are doing it in UP, but they will lose the UP polls like they lost the Bengal elections no matter what tricks they use,” Singh said.

An I-T department official said that some more searches are on in UP, but declined to share any further information on the raids.