UP ropes in medical students, ex-health workers for Covid duty

The government has also decided to add another 140 beds at Lucknow's KGMU and turn the Cancer Hospital in the state Capital into a Covid care centre. (Express File)

The UP government on Monday also decided to give an additional honorarium as an incentive to health workers, doctors, paramedical staff, housekeeping staff, sanitation workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers engaged in Covid-19 duty.

The honorarium will be 25 per cent of their salaries, and will be given not just for the days they were on duty but also during the days of isolation following their duty, said an official.

The government said that directions have been issued to engage final-year medical and nursing students, retired health workers, experienced doctors, ex-servicemen amid the surging infection. They will be outsourced at 25 per cent additional pay than the existing NHM rates, the official said, adding that the government would soon also release detailed guidelines in this regard.

The decisions were taken at the Team-9 meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here. Team-9 comprises a nine-member set of ministers and bureaucrats tasked with managing the Covid crisis.

Adityanath, meanwhile, directed the Team-9 to form a panel of experts that will advise the government on pandemic response. The directions were issued a day after Adityanath ordered a mega Covid testing drive in all revenue villages.

“We have to protect villages from Covid infection at any cost. A massive campaign of testing should be conducted in all the 97,409 revenue villages of the state,” said Adityanath. District Magistrates have been told to form teams, who would make door-to-door visits and check body temperature, record oxygen level and check for other symptoms in villages.

The government has also decided to add another 140 beds at Lucknow’s KGMU and turn the Cancer Hospital in the state Capital into a Covid care centre.