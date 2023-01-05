scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

UP Woman on scooty hit by dumper, dies; was dragged for 500m before truck caught fire

Angry students of the university protested and damaged vehicles parked on the road. The situation was brought under control after senior police officials reached the spot and assured the protesting students of strict action in the case.

A 35-year-old woman staffer of Banda University of Agriculture and Technology was killed after a dumper hit her two-wheeler while she was on her way to a market in Banda on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the dumper has been arrested. Police said the scooty got stuck with the dumper and caught fire. As a result, the body got burnt.

Angry students of the university protested and damaged vehicles parked on the road.

The situation was brought under control after senior police officials reached the spot and assured the protesting students of strict action in the case.

“The truck driver, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, has been arrested. The woman, Pushpa Singh, was a resident of Lucknow and worked as a clerk at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology. Her family has been informed and they are on their way here,” a police officer said.

Sources said the woman’s husband, who worked as an account officer at the same university, died two years ago. After which, she was given a job at the university.

According to police, the dumper, which was loaded with sand dragged her vehicle for around 500 metres.

The truck driver initially managed to run away but was later caught, Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
