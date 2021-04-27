UP: Retired cop’s family ‘attacks’ doctors, 5 booked

The hospital’s nodal officer, Dr Bal Kishan, said the women “created a scene” and small damage also occurred.

The Aligarh police on Monday booked five unidentified women from a retired police official’s family, a day after they allegedly assaulted the staff of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Joint Hospital following his death.

The family of retired Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) official Sheroman Singh, who was 67 years old, alleged that he died of medical negligence. They allegedly abused and attacked doctors and other medical staff, and vandalised an office where patients’ records were stored. The retired police official’s daughter among those involved in the incident, the police claimed.

The hospital’s nodal officer, Dr Bal Kishan, said the women “created a scene” and small damage also occurred.

In protest, the hospital staff, including doctors, went on strike and demanded action against the women. The matter was resolved two hours later after the police assured the protesters of action against the accused.

Late on Sunday night, the police registered an FIR against the five unidentified women at the Quarsi police station on various charges, including rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation, said officiating Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Singh. No one has been arrested so far.

The police said they were collecting CCTV footage and recording the statements of the hospital staff. According to them, Sheroman Singh was admitted to ward number 5 as he had a high fever for three days. He died on Sunday afternoon, following which the hospital

informed his family.

The women members of the family then arrived at the hospital and started protesting. They allegedly pushed doctors and nurses at the ward. The women then allegedly beat the hospital staff with a bag they were carrying.

“Hospital staff alleged that accused women, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were making a false allegation that the death occurred due to their [hospital staff] negligence,” Shyam Singh added.