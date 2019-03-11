UP: Retd IAS officer booked over protest ‘without permission’

Two days after retired IAS officer Badal Chatterjee and others took out a protest march demanding compensation and a government job to a 23-year-old gang rape survivor, Prayagraj police booked them for taking out protest march without obtaining permission from the authorities. Police said Chatterjee took out a three-kilometre protest march and also held a meeting at Jansenganj crossing on March 7.

In February, a student Ayurvedic Medicine was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Jhusi area of Prayagraj and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Three persons — Shiv Sagar (24), Amit Pasi (23) and his cousin Vineet Pasi (25) — who were arrested in the case are in jail, said Deewakar Singh, station house officer, Jhusi police station.

“On March 7, a group of people led by retired IAS officer Badal Chatterjee took out protest march from Duffrin Hospital to Jansenganj crossing without obtaining permission from the authorities. They were demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job to the woman. They also held a meeting at Jansenganj crossing after which they handed over a memorandum to the district administration,” said Bacche Lal Prasad, station house officer, City Kotwali police station, Prayagraj.

He added, “No violence took place during the protest march. Since the march was taken out without permission, an FIR was lodged against three — retired IAS officer Badal Chatterjee, Sunil Chowdhary and Aryan Verma — and 150 unidentified persons under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). No one has been arrested so far,” said Bacche Lal.

According to police, on February 23 morning, the woman was on way to her institution when an accused arrived in his car and offered to drop her in Varanasi from where she could travel to college. She agreed and got into the car when Shiv Sagar called his friends Amit and Vineet who also joined in. Shiv Sagar drove around the area for sometime before heading to Vineet’s house in Jhusi area where he was living alone, said police.

“The three men consumed liquor and sexually assaulted the woman. They also physically assaulted her when she objected. Later, Amit and Vineet fled the spot, leaving the woman and Shiv Sagar in the house,” said a police officer. The victim then called up parents following which her father went to Vineet’s house and took her home.

She informed about the incident to her father who later lodged an FIR against Shiv Sagar, Amit, Vineet and six unidentified persons at the Jhusi police station.