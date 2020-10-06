UP: Retd DSP booked for ‘shielding’ accused in 1996 MLA murder case

Police van. (File photo)

UP Police’s Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has got an FIR lodged against its retired investigating officer, who probed the murder of Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav in then Allahabad in 1996, for allegedly trying to protect the accused.

Former MLA Uday Bhan Karwariya, the husband of BJP legislator Neelam Karwariya, his two brothers and uncle were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Allahabad in November last year. Neelam is MLA from Meja Assembly seat in Allahabad.

Police said retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Verma, who was one of the investigating officers in the murder case, had allegedly tried to help the accused during the probe. Verma’s whereabouts were not known, police said.

Jawahar Yadav, alias Jawahar Pandit, was SP MLA from Jhunsi Assembly constituency in Allahabad. The case was filed at Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj by CB-CID, which investigated the murder case, on Sunday.

“While passing the judgment in the murder case in November last year, the court observed that Pradeep Kumar attempted to divert the investigation. The court found that there was an attempt to help the accused,” said a senior officer of CB-CID.

Prayagraj police have started collecting details of Verma to know his whereabouts. “We have information that Verma was last posted at the Varanasi sector of CB-CID,” added the officer. Verma has been booked under IPC section 166-A (public servant disobeying direction under law) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) on a complaint filed by CB-CID Inspector Uma Shankar Tripathi, said Circle Officer, City (Prayagraj), Ajeet Singh Chauhan.

Jawahar Yadav and his two associates were shot dead at Civil Lines area in then Allahabad in 1996 when they were travelling in a car. The murder was believed to be fallout of political and business rivalry. On November 4 last year, a sessions court awarded life imprisonment to Uday Bhan, his two brothers and former MLAs Kapil Muni Karwariya and Suraj Bhan Karwariya, and their uncle Ram Chandra alias Kallu.

