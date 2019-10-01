UP: Resident doctors clash at KGMU, 6 suspended

Six resident doctors — three each from the orthopaedic and Medicine department — of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) were on Monday suspended from all medical responsibilities following a clash between resident doctors of the two departments in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspension will stay till the investigation against them is completed. An FIR for harassment, rioting and assault was registered at the Chowk police station against four orthopaedic resident doctors on Sunday based on the complaint of resident doctors of the medicine department. Another FIR was registered against resident doctors of both departments for creating obstruction in patient treatment at the trauma centre and causing damage to public property.

The suspended resident doctors were identified as Rahul Shukla, Shubham Singh and Anurag Rao of the orthopaedic department and Mayank Kumar, Pradyumna Mal and Krishna Pal Singh Parmar of the medicine department.

“On Saturday night, two resident doctors of the orthopaedic department lost consciousness after consuming too much alcohol at a birthday party. The two were brought by other resident doctors of the department, who were also in an inebriated state, to the trauma centre. The orthopaedic resident doctors who brought the two patients then started abusing the resident doctors at the trauma centre and manhandling them,” said a statement released by the KGMU administration.

“The police were informed and the matter was resolved. However, later, medicine department resident doctors called others from their department and went to the orthopaedic department and created a ruckus,” it added.

A five-member fact-finding panel, headed by university professor GP Singh, will probe the incident and submit a report within three days, sources said.