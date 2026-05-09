UPRERA activates filing of online complaints against developers over ‘unlawful demands’

Under the amended regulation, promoters are prohibited from executing any new or revised agreement for sale or lease with the assignee or successor-in-interest. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has activated the online complaint filing process on its portal where homebuyers and allottees can raise their issues against the promoters and developers like demand of unlawful transfer charges during the allotment transfer.

Complaints can now be filed under Form-M through the official portal, to ensure transparency and protection of consumer rights in the real estate sector, the realty regulator said in a statement.

The move follows the implementation of the 10th Amendment to the UPRERA General Regulations, 2019, under which the authority has prescribed the maximum permissible transfer and processing charges that promoters can levy during transfer of allotment or succession cases. Any demand beyond the prescribed limit can now be challenged directly before the authority through the e-court system.