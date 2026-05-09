UPRERA activates filing of online complaints against developers over ‘unlawful demands’

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The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has activated the online complaint filing process on its portal where homebuyers and allottees can raise their issues against the promoters and developers like demand of unlawful transfer charges during the allotment transfer.
Complaints can now be filed under Form-M through the official portal, to ensure transparency and protection of consumer rights in the real estate sector, the realty regulator said in a statement.
The move follows the implementation of the 10th Amendment to the UPRERA General Regulations, 2019, under which the authority has prescribed the maximum permissible transfer and processing charges that promoters can levy during transfer of allotment or succession cases. Any demand beyond the prescribed limit can now be challenged directly before the authority through the e-court system.
Under the amended regulation, promoters are prohibited from executing any new or revised agreement for sale or lease with the assignee or successor-in-interest. Instead, only an endorsement is to be made in the existing agreement for sale/lease along with necessary updating of records by the promoter.
The amendment provides significant relief in family transfer cases. In the event of the death of an allottee, the promoter cannot charge a processing fee exceeding Rs 1,000 if the successor-in-interest is a family member. The successor will be required to submit documents including the death certificate of the original allottee, succession certificate issued by the competent authority, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from surviving legal heirs.
Similarly, if the transfer or assignment is made to another family member, the promoter can charge a maximum processing fee of only Rs 1,000. In cases where the assignee or successor-in-interest is not a family member, the promoter cannot charge more than Rs 25,000 as processing fee. The amendment has come into force from the date of its publication on the authority’s website.
The latest initiative by UPRERA is being seen as a strong consumer-centric reform aimed at curbing arbitrary charges imposed by builders and developers. In several instances, allottees had reportedly been asked to pay excessive transfer charges amounting to lakhs of rupees, causing financial hardship and delays in transfer procedures.
With the complaint filing mechanism now operational, allottees can directly approach the authority and seek relief against unlawful demands. The online process is expected to improve accountability among promoters and promote fair practices in the real estate sector.
• Click on the ‘Login’ option on the UPRERA portal
• Select ‘e-Court Login/Sign-Up’.
• Login using OTP verification or email ID and password.
• Fill the complaint under Form-M
• Under ‘Relief Sought’, select the ‘Others’ option
• Select ‘Unlawful Transfer Charges’ under the ‘Ground of Complaint’
• Upload all necessary supporting documents
• Pay the prescribed complaint fee of Rs 1,000
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