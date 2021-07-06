UP: Reprieve for taxi driver charged with unlawful conversion after woman retracts allegation

The complainant told the police that the accused identified himself as Hindu when they met, and used to regularly visit her home.

The Kanpur Police on Monday said it had decided to withdraw a rape charge and drop provisions of the anti-conversion law invoked against a 35-year-old taxi driver after the complainant retracted her allegations while recording her statement before a magistrate. The driver has been in jail for four days.

The 32-year-old woman had earlier told the police that she met the accused three years ago.

The complainant told the police that the accused identified himself as Hindu when they met, and used to regularly visit her home. She accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage. They subsequently married according to Hindu customs and rituals.

The woman told investigators that she later came to know that the accused was Muslim. The complainant alleged he started to harass her when she questioned him about hiding his identity. He allegedly regularly pressured her and her children to adopt Islam and threatened them when they refused, said the police.

“During the investigation, the rape charge was added in the case. The taxi driver was arrested and sent to jail four days later. Later, in her statement before magistrate, the woman denied the rape and conversion charges, following which sections will be dropped,” said a senior police officer.