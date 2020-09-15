UP: Recoveries surpass fresh infections, active cases drop to 67,287; 62 succumb to virus

All the medical colleges and hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Meerut have been asked to work at full capacity. (Representational)

Showing a positive sign, the number of recoveries on Monday outnumbered the fresh coronavirus positive cases. In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,932 Covid-19 patients recovered against 5,208 new cases. This meant that the active cases dropped by 835 to 67,287.

A total of 2,45,417 Covid patients have so far been discharged from hospitals.

With the new additions, the state’s caseload reached 3,17,195. As many as 62 people died of the virus since Sunday, taking the death toll to 4,491 with a fatality rate of 1.4 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, 992 were added in Lucknow, 346 in Prayagraj and 341 in Kanpur Nagar.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the total number of samples had crossed 76.36 lakh, including 1,30,352 in the last 24 hours. Of the total active cases, 36,059 were in home isolation, he said.

Appealing people to use the Arogya Setu mobile application, he said around 10.99 lakh people in the state has been alerted based on its data. At least 64,451 Covid helpdesks have been established at all major government offices and institutions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to increase the number of beds in the Covid hospitals being run under the Health Department.

All the medical colleges and hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Meerut have been asked to work at full capacity.

PTI INPUTS

