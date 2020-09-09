UP: Record jump in Covid cases; toll 4,000

After the recovery of 2,78,473 patients, the state has 63,256 active infection cases. In the last 24 hours, 5,439 patients were discharged from hospitals. (Representational)

In one of the highest single-day jumps in Covid-19 cases, 6,743 people tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,78,473. Lucknow reported the highest fresh cases at 887 followed by Kanpur Nagar at 431 and Prayagraj at 306.

The death toll crossed the 4,000-figure at 4,047 after 73 more patients died of the virus. The highest deaths were reported from Lucknow (nine), Prayagraj (six) and Kanpur Nagar (four).

After the recovery of 2,78,473 patients, the state has 63,256 active infection cases. In the last 24 hours, 5,439 patients were discharged from hospitals.

UP accounts for 6.4 per cent of the total cases and 6.4 percent of the recoveries in the country. Around 5.5 percent of the Covid deaths in India are from the state.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Legislative Council SRS Yadav was among the 73 patients who succumbed to the virus since Monday. The 87-year-old had tested positive on September 1 and died during treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Monday night. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Yadav’s demise.

As per data provided by Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the state labs tested 1,43,184 samples on Monday, taking the cumulative count to above 67.74 lakh.

Of the 63,256 active cases, 33,386 are in home isolation. More than 60,000 help desks have already been established in the state and more than 7 lakh symptomatic patients have been identified by them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.