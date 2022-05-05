UP recommends suspension of former DM, orders probe against her

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Wednesday recommended the suspension of former Ghaziabad District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani to the Centre, and ordered a departmental inquiry against her over alleged anomalies in the land acquisition for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The chief minister has also directed officials to file an FIR and take legal action against those involved.

The chief minister also suspended the section officer and the review officer of the Department of Appointment and Personnel for delaying action despite receiving the probe report mentioning the anomalies in the land acquisition process for the two expressways.

“In accordance with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of the then District Magistrate of Ghaziabad and has referred the matter to the Government of India for further departmental action,” a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Government stated on Wednesday.

The tweet also said Kesarwani is currently on central deputation.

“The concerned section officer and review officer of the appointment department has been suspended with immediate effect as well for delaying the process after receiving the inquiry report. Departmental action has also been ordered against them as well as Deputy Secretary,” the tweet said.

A 2004-batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, Kesarwani is currently posted as Director of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi. She was posted as Ghaziabad DM in 2016.

Officials said that she had earlier served as the DM of Lalitpur, Shravasti and Ambedkarnagar districts as well.

Sources in the Ghaziabad administration said that the irregularities in the process of the land acquisition were reported in both Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. “It was found that notified land under the project – which cannot be sold or purchased after a notification is issued – was allowed to be sold even before the government could acquire the same. The irregularities happened before Kesarwani took charge as the District Magistrate in 2016. However, she was the arbitrator of the notified land after taking charge and the sale led to a rise in the compensation rate,” said an official.

Sources said that after the anomalies were probed, Kesarwani and other officers of the district were found guilty in the inquiry report.