Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
UP ready, capable to be India’s growth engine, says President

President Droupadi Murmu with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the closing ceremony of the global investors summit in Lucknow on Sunday. Express
Linking the country’s prosperity with that of Uttar Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday that the state was “capable (saksham) and ready (taiyar) to play the role of growth engine of New India” and will globally get the fame of being “Uttam Nivesh Pradesh” – best investment state.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit in Lucknow, Murmu said: “I am very happy to note that investors from other countries have demonstrated a keen interest in the sound investment opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh. On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India and 250 million residents of Uttar Pradesh, I convey a very warm appreciation to all the participants who have come here from the partner countries. I am glad to note that so many countries are coming forward to contribute to the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.”

“At present, a decision-taking and stable government is working in Uttar Pradesh. Political stability and continuity of administration prove very helpful for investors. Also, the initiatives taken by the government for easing the process of investment will certainly give good results,” Murmu said.

Stating that the UP government has envisioned far-sighted policies and implemented them, the President said: “As a result, Uttar Pradesh is capable and ready to play the role of growth engine of New India.”

Noting that UP has about 95 lakh MSMEs which is the highest number in the country, the President said that apart from being the backbone of the country’s industries, MSMEs also provide the largest number of employment opportunities after the agriculture sector. She expressed confidence that the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in the economic development of India.

She also noted that women entrepreneurs and women artisans were given special space in Global Trade Show at the investors’ summit. “Progress of that society and the state is certain where women entrepreneurs are encouraged,” Murmu said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that investment proposals of Rs 33.5 lakh crore were received and they were for all the sectors and districts in UP. He attributed it to “improved” law and order in the state and the use of technology.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:19 IST
