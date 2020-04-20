UP: Rapid testing not for confirming cases, says official

Prasad also shared information about three types of hospitals (L-1, L-2 and L-3) dedicated to COVID-19 patients. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla) Prasad also shared information about three types of hospitals (L-1, L-2 and L-3) dedicated to COVID-19 patients. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla)

The government on Sunday said that the rapid testing kits provided by the Centre will not be used to confirm coronavirus cases in the state.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The rapid testing kits is only for surveillance and indication whether any specific area has any infection. The confirmation of coronavirus will be by the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTP-CR) as usual.”

Prasad also shared information about three types of hospitals (L-1, L-2 and L-3) dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

He said L-2 and L-3 hospitals have proper availability of ventilators.

“In six L-3 hospitals, there are at least 40 operational ventilators. In the L-2 hospitals, ventilators vary from five to 20 and we plan to make sure that all of them have at least 15 ventilators. As per the chief minister’s order, we have made arrangement of oxygen at each L-1 hospital. Every L-1 hospital will have at least 15 oxygen cylinders, five nebulisers and five oxygen concentrators,” he said.

