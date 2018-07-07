UP: Raped two months ago, victim records statement after video goes viral

The video, police said, had been shot by one of the accused and circulated on social media. The video, police said, had been shot by one of the accused and circulated on social media.

Police lodged an FIR after a video emerged on social media on Thursday that showed a group of men molesting a woman in the middle of an afternoon and dragging her to an orchard, later established to be in Unnao district, and allegedly raping her. Three men were arrested in the case. According to police, the woman in the video, had not come forward to lodge a complaint into the incident, which happened around two months ago. The video, police said, had been shot by one of the accused and circulated on social media.

“She is a 30-year-old widow with three children,” said Dinesh Chandra Sharma, Gangahat police station house officer. “After filing the FIR, we tracked her down and spoke to her. She claimed she was threatened by the accused and was living in fear. We assured her of help and convinced her to record her statement.”

The survivor later recorded her statement with the police. Her medical examination was also done and the report is awaited. The woman was with a man, identified as her neighbour, was taking shelter from the heat, said police. A group of youths came by and started misbehaving with them. While the man was assaulted and fled, the woman was taken to the orchard.

“In the video, they dragged her to the thickets and raped her. After that, they allowed her to go, giving her Rs 50 to reach home,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Anoop Kumar Singh. “We were able to identify her and the accused with the help of people in the area.”

On Friday, Rahul (21) and Vimal (20) were arrested, while a third accused Aakash (22) is already in jail in connection with a theft case. Three others, Pawan, Ritik and Vipin, are absconding. The charges against them include gangrape, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, rioting and criminal intimidation.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said that during preliminary inquiry it was discovered that the neighbour did not inform police either as he was also threatened. “Rahul had shot the video and circulated it on social media two days ago. Pawan, Ritik and Vipin are also seen in the video. Vimal is also heard in the video,” said ASP Anoop Kumar Singh.

