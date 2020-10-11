UP: ‘Rape bid’ in moving truck; nephew, aide held

The accused were sent to jail after they were produced in a local court, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was attacked allegedly by her nephew and his friend while they attempted to rape her in a moving truck in Unnao, police said on Saturday. The accused dropped her off on the expressway later, police said. The incident allegedly happened when the three were travelling from Lucknow to Agra around 3 pm on Friday. Both the accused, in their early 20s, were arrested within an hour of the alleged crime, police said.

A senior police officer said, “The nephew had bought some land in Agra and had asked his aunt to accompany him there as she is educated and could help with the paperwork. In her complaint, she has alleged that the nephew came to her residence on Thursday night and asked her to accompany him and a friend to Agra. The friend came to the front portion of the truck and started molesting her, she has alleged. She also said they tried to rape her and when she resisted, the two beat her up. The nephew allegedly bit her on the face and tried to strangle her with a belt. She was later dropped off on the highway. The woman has a bite mark on her face. She has undergone a test.”

A case was registered under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty), 324 (causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder). The accused were sent to jail after they were produced in a local court, police said.

