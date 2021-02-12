UP: Rape accused kills sister to frame victim’s family, arrested, says Police

According to the police, the man brought his sister from Delhi on the pretext of settling the gangrape case.

A 22-year-old man, who was named in a gangrape case of a Dalit girl, has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder sister in Amroha district with an intention to frame the gangrape complainant and settle the case.

According to the police, the man brought his sister from Delhi on the pretext of settling the gangrape case. He stopped his car near an empty plot, strangled her before repeatedly hitting her with a brick, said the police. He later went to his relative’s house and hid the bloodied clothes in a bush. The body was recovered from the plot in a school under the Amroha Dehat police station limits.

“On Monday, a body was recovered on the bypass road near Hilton School, and based on an ID card lying nearby, she was identified. An FIR against unidentified persons was registered by her uncle. CCTV footage showed the duo going towards the crime spot. The accused was arrested late on Tuesday night,” said Amroha SP Suniti.

The police said Ankit had confessed to the crime and his bloodied clothes were recovered from the bushes at Kalyanpur bypass.

The accused told the police that his sister had been working in Delhi for the last four years, and he regularly used to visit her.

On January 18, an FIR for kidnapping and gangrape of a Dalit girl was registered against unidentified persons. Later, the 22-year-old youth and his cousin were booked based on the victim’s statement.

“As the accused could not find any way to save himself, he wanted to name the Dalit girl’s family for the murder of his sister and settle the gangrape case,” read a statement issued by the Amroha police.