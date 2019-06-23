UP: Rape accused Ghosi MP surrenders in Varanasi court

NEWLY ELECTED BSP MP from Ghosi in Mau, Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who was absconding since a rape case was registered against him on May 1, surrendered before a Varanasi court on Saturday. The court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The rape case was lodged against him at the Lanka police station in Varanasi. The police obtained proclamation order against him from a local court. Two days ago, the police moved another application seeking permission to attach Rai’s property as he was untraceable. Rai is yet to take oath in Parliament.

“Atul Rai had moved a surrender application in the court on June 19 and court had fixed Saturday for hearing it. He surrendered on Saturday. No bail application was moved by Rai,” said station house officer of Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan.

He added that the court dismissed the police application seeking permission to attach Rai’s property.

The rape case was filed by a 30-year-old woman who alleged that Rai had sexually harassed her since March last year when she had gone to his apartment in Varanasi’s Lanka locality. She also alleged that Rai had made a video of the crime and threatened to circulate it on social media, police said.

After Rai went absconding, the Varanasi police obtained a non-bailable warrant on May 3 and later filed another application to declare him a proclaimed offender. Last week, the police served the court order that ask him to surrender, failing which property attachment order will be issue. A police team served the court order at the MP’s two residences, at Bhanwarkol area of Ghazipur district and in Varanasi.

Rai defeated BJP MP and candidate Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, Rai had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and alleged that victim had taken money from him and when he asked her to return it, she threatened to implicate him in a false case.

On Rai’s complaint, a non-cognizable report was filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the victim on May 1.