UP: Rampur woman attempts suicide after cop arrested for ‘sexual assaulting’ her

A senior police officer said that in a statement given to a sub-divisional magistrate, the woman claimed that she consumed the poisonous substance as she was “embarrassed by the whole incident”.

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman, who alleged that a constable posted at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district sexually assaulted her after barging into her residence, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Friday, hours after the constable was arrested. She is now out of danger, police sources said. Senior police officers said the constable, Amit Kumar (35), was sent to jail after being produced in a court. He has also been suspended, they added.

“On Wednesday, we got a complaint from the woman’s husband that the accused constable entered their residence, sexually assaulted his wife and made a video of the crime to threaten her. We registered an FIR and sent the woman for a medical test the next day. Doctors did not find any injury. However, we recorded the woman’s statement on Friday and arrested the accused around 1 pm the same day,” said SP Shogun Gautam.

“Later in the day, we were informed by the husband that the woman has consumed a poisonous substance. Doctors said her condition is stable but recommended that she be referred to a facility in Moradabad. Although her husband took her to Moradabad, he did not get her admitted and brought her back. When we came to know, we got her admitted at the Rampur district hospital. She is expected to be discharged by Saturday evening,” he added.

A senior police officer said that in a statement given to a sub-divisional magistrate, the woman claimed that she consumed the poisonous substance as she was “embarrassed by the whole incident”. The arrested accused would face “legal and departmental action,” police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd