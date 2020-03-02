UP: Rampur SP among 11 IPS officers moved out

Outgoing Rampur SP Santosh Kumar (left), his successor Shogun Gautam Outgoing Rampur SP Santosh Kumar (left), his successor Shogun Gautam

The BJP government in UP Sunday transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra against whom a local BJP leader had complained of going soft on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in a forgery case.

Santosh Kumar has been replaced by Shogun Gautam, who was Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Headquarters. Santosh Kumar has been sent to Police Headquarters in the same capacity.

The government transferred Rampur SP days after BJP leader Akash Saxena made complaint against the local police.

“I have complained to the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) that despite a court directive to arrest Samajwadi leader and local MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan before filing a chargesheet against him (Abdullah) for allegedly obtaining a passport on false details and documents, police made no efforts,” Saxena, who is the complainant in the case, had said.

Rampur district government counsel Dalwinder Singh had also filed a complaint with District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh that since police failed to file report in the court on time, Azam Khan obtained bail in eight cases last week.

“I have forwarded the complaint to the SP to look into it,” the DM had then said.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, who was attached with the UP DGP headquarters, has been made Commandant of 6th Battalion PAC, while Surya Kant Tripathi has been asked to join as Commandant of 44th Battalion PAC. Surya Kant was posted at ATC Sitapur.

Jyoti Narayan, who returned from deputation, has been made Inspector General (Law and Order).

Director General (DG), Rules and Manuals, Biswajit Mahapatra, has been posted at Special Investigation, while Additional Director General (ADG) Sunil Kumar Gupta has been asked to join as ADG of Telecom. Gupta was General Staff Officer (GSO) of DGP.

ADG, Cyber Crime, Ashok Kumar Singh has been appointed as ADG of Traffic and ADG Security Ravi Joseph Lokku is now GSO of DGP.

IG of Fire Services N Ravinder has been named as IG of Provisioning and Budget and IG Railway Vijay Prakash is the new IG of Fire Services.

The government has asked Inspector General of Crime Branch Dharamvir to join as IG of Homeguards.

