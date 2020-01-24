UP: Rampur district admin takes over 104-bigha of Azam university’s land

Rampur MP Azam is university chancellor Rampur MP Azam is university chancellor

The Rampur district administration on Thursday acquired 104 bigahs of land in Rampur which was purchased by Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, headed by SP MP Azam Khan, for Jauhar University.

“According to the Revenue Board order, we have taken possession of the land and it is now the state government’s land. The land was barren and there was no construction on the land. We have marked the land using identification bars,” said Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. Azam is chancellor of the university.

The move came days after a Revenue Board court had ruled that the land was acquired from 12 Dalit farmers without the mandatory permission from the then district magistrate in 2013. It had also said that the Trust flouted the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act.

The alleged violation came to light after a local BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had complained to Chief Minister Adityanath in 2018 regarding the illegal sale of land.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday handed back 17 bighas of land to Dalit farmers who had alleged that they were forced to sell land to Jauhar University. This land is not related to the 104 bighas acquired by the government. DM Singh said 20 of the 26 farmers who had got FIRs lodged alleging land grab by Khan and his associates have been given back possession of their land. “We have got the 17 of the 20 bigahs of land belonging to the farmers back today. Possession of the land has been given to the 20 farmers,” said Singh.

On

the complaints of farmers, police have registered 26 FIRs, alleging that Khan and former Circle Officer, City, Aaley Hasan forcibly took away their land in 2004 and made it part of the university campus. Hasan is chief security officer of the university and faces several cases on various charges.

Azam is facing 86 cases lodged since April last year.

PIL in HC seeks CBI inquiry into ‘land grab’ by MP

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court against Rampur MP Azam Khan, demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged land grab for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and misappropriation of funds by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The PIL has been filed by former Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala.

Lala’s lawyer Suresh Kumar Maurya said, “We have prayed that a detailed inquiry by an independent body, ideally CBI, be ordered by the court. He (Azam) has done many things off the book like he has encroached on land of farmers and enemy property for his university.”

Additional Advocate General Manish Goel said, “The matter has been adjourned till January 29, and the court has sought details from the government.”

