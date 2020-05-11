UP: Rain and hail storm kill 25, Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to victims

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the people who died, the government said in a statement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the people who died, the government said in a statement.

At least 25 people were killed and 11 were injured after rain, accompanied with lightning and hail storm, lashed several parts of the state. Crop and house damage were reported from 38 districts.

The deaths took place in districts such as Bulandshahr, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, and Pilibhit, said Mohammad Arif, project manager (daily report) at the Relief Commissioner’s office. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the people who died, the government said in a statement.

He also directed the district administrations to immediately provide medical treatment to the injured, and instructed the District Magistrates (DMs) to immediately provide compensation to people affected in the storm after calculating their losses. The DMs have also been asked to calculate crop losses, and send their reports to the government at the earliest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.