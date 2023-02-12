Railway police in UP trace woman who stole shoes worth Rs 10,000 of DRM’s daughter

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly have traced a woman who allegedly stole shoes worth Rs 10,000 belonging to the daughter of a senior official at the East Coast Railway zone during a train journey. The police said the woman confessed to her crime but they were yet to recover the shoes.

Manvi Singh, daughter of Vineet Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) in Odisha, was travelling with her mother in the AC First-Class coach of the Lucknow Mail from New Delhi to Lucknow on January 4 when the alleged theft took place.

Sleuths of the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) began an investigation based on a complaint. They surfed available CCTV footage at Bareilly railway station several times to identify the suspect, Divya Farah, a resident of Bareilly.

“We interrogated the suspect on Saturday and she confided that she mistakenly wore the shoes when she got down at Bareilly railway station at around 3.45 am on January 4. She was in the same AC coach compartment where Manvi Singh was travelling with her mother. Though she accepted her mistake, we are yet to recover the shoes,” the police said.

“The First Information Report (FIR) in the case, under Indian Penal Code section 380 (theft), was lodged at Odisha’s Sambalpur railway station on January 5 on behalf of Vineet Singh. Since his daughter suspected that the woman who got down from the train at Bareilly Junction railway station could have taken her shoes, the complaint was transferred to us by the third week of January,” said Ajit Pratap Singh, in-charge of the GRP at Bareilly railway station.

“We checked the CCTV footage at the entry and exit gates of the Bareilly station around that time on January 4 but we did not find any trace of the woman going out through these gates. We then sought help from the IRCTC officials to provide us with reservation details of the passengers in cabins C and D of the AC First Class coach on the day in question and their addresses with contact details. That worked and we zeroed in on the woman,” said Dayal.

The mother and daughter were allotted berths seven and nine, which involved two cabins of the compartment, the police said.