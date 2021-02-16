UP: Rae Bareli DSP under fire for touching Shivpal’s feet, probe ordered

The inquiry by an Additional Superintendent of Police was ordered because of the alleged violation of police conduct rules.

An inquiry has been ordered after a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Rae Bareli district was caught on camera touching the feet of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Yadav. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi was attached to the Rae Bareli SP office. The inquiry by an Additional Superintendent of Police was ordered because of the alleged violation of police conduct rules.

In the video, Chaturvedi, in his police uniform, is seen touching the feet of Shivpal, brother of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, after the politician alights from an SUV. The video was recorded Saturday when Yadav’s vehicle stopped at the Rae Bareli crossing.