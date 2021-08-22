UP: Protests in BHU over ‘harassment’ of woman student on campus

Students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday after a woman student was allegedly sexually harassed by another student and two unidentified men on the campus on the night of August 16.

An FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault to outrage modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) has been lodged against the accused on a complaint filed by the 22-year-old woman student.

As per the complaint lodged by the student, three drunk men sexually harassed her and beat her up and her male friend on the evening of August 16 while they were having dinner near the LD Guest House intersection in the university.

“The men assaulted my male friend and said that they are not scared of anyone and have even committed some murders. When I tried to stop them, they harassed me, touched me inappropriately. They also threatened to kill me and my friend,” read the complaint.

SHO (Lanka Police Station) Mahesh Chandra Pandey said the main accused, who was identified by the woman, was arrested on Thursday. “The arrested person is a student of Sanskrit at the varsity. We are identifying the others and will arrest them soon,” said Pandey. Meanwhile, students continued their protest on Saturday evening demanding the arrest of the other two. “Police have only arrested one accused. What are they waiting for? If one is arrested, then the other two should be identified too,” said a student of the university.