UP property dispute: Couple hacked to death, attacker killed by kin, say cops

A couple was hacked to death and their teenage son injured in an attack by a relative who was also killed by the family members of the deceased at a village in Mau district late on Friday night, police said.

According to Ranipur police, the incident was the result of an enmity between the two families over a property dispute and the matter is pending in the court.

Police forces have been deployed in Mathia village and family members of theattacker left the village to avoid any backlash.

Police have reigstered a murder case into the killing of the couple against Tuntun Chauhan, his brother Nirmal Chauhan, and their family members Sanjeet Chauhan and Kanti Chauhan. Tuntun (50) allegedly attacked his cousin Shivchand Chauhan (50) and his wife Geeta Devi (45).

No police complaint has been filed into the killing of Tuntun.

“A dispute over a piece of land between Tuntun (50) and Shivchand (50) has been pending in the court. A judgment into the matter was expected soon. Sensing that his defence was weak before the court, Tuntun allegedly entered the house of Shivchand and attacked him and his wife with a sharp-edged weapon while they were asleep around 11.30 pm on Friday. The couple died on the spot. Tuntun too was found dead with injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon in Shivchand’s house,” said Mau SP Anurag Arya.

An official said Shivchand’s 18-year-old son too was attacked but suffered minor injuries as he had raised an alarm prompting locals to arrive at the spot.

“The villagers told us that Tuntun had killed Shivchand and Geeta and had accidentally hit himself with the axe he was carrying. However, the circumstantial evidence suggests that he was killed by someone from Shivchand’s family in retaliation. We have recovered sticks and axes from the spot. A murder case has been lodged against Tuntun and his family members,” the SP added.

The SP said that most of the villagers were in support of Shivchand’s family. Keeping in mind the anger of people and the weapons recovered from some women of the accused family, they had been moved to a safer place, he said, adding that the situation was under control.