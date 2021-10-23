UP: Priyanka flags off Congress ‘Pratigya Yatras’ with 7 promises

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday launched her party’s “Pratigya Yatras” in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district with seven promises, including sops for farmers and jobs for 20 lakh people, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Also among the resolutions was one on reservation of 40 per cent tickets for women candidates.

Priyanka flagged off the three 10-day “Pratigya Yatras” for western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand. “The fourth one, for the Awadh zone, will be announced soon,” said Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi.

The three yatras which were flagged off Saturday will take three routes: Varanasi to Rae Bareli, Barabanki to Jhansi, and Saharanpur to Mathura. The rallies led by Congress leaders will include temple visits, road shows, community outreach and meetings with influencers.

Besides the job and reservation promises, Priyanka announced that the party would provide scooters and smartphones to girl students, give full loan waiver for farmers, buy wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 and sugarcane at Rs 400 from farmers, halve electricity bills of all people, and distribute Rs 25,000 to each family as aid.

“As far as the share of women is concerned, I will say this repeatedly. Till the time women have equal share in politics, their struggles and problems won’t end. I request all women and sisters to come forward and join politics so you can be independent. We will issue a separate manifesto for women which will be released in a week. One can say this is a gift, but that is wrong. This is a medium to empower you…” said Priyanka.

On the farm stir, she said: “All of you must have seen how the son of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji’s minister killed farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in the most brutal manner. They took so long to arrest him. Even now, his father has not been suspended. This is just one example. The farmers know the issues they have been facing and they have not been heard. Farmer loans will be waived. Congress has in the past waived loans of Rs 72,000 crore.”